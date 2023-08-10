BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Bakersfield man who was found dead in the Kern River last month.

Eric Lee Luque, 47, was identified as the man found dead in the Kern River on July 13, according to the coroner. Luque’s body was found on an island in the Kern River near the 3300 block of El Encanto Court, just west of Golden State Avenue.

KCSO says a postmortem examination conclusion is pending additional studies. The cause of Luque’s death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.