Kern County sheriff’s lieutenant could face criminal charge for lighting firework that burned 3-year-old’s head: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s lieutenant who ignited a firework on the Fourth of July that burned a 3-year-old boy could face a misdemeanor child endangerment charge, according to investigative reports obtained by 17 News.

Richard Anderson, 46, admitted to igniting a firework that sent sparks shooting into a neighbor’s yard in southwest Bakersfield, according to reports written by detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department, which handled the investigation. The child suffered what was described in the reports as a “minor injury.” The burn removed a circular patch of hair from the back of his head.

A detective in reports filed in July requested prosecutors file a child endangerment charge against Anderson based on statements made by Anderson and neighbors, as well as the injuries to the child. The boy’s father said the firework set off several explosions near his son’s face and set his hair on fire, the reports say.

Kern County District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said Friday the case remains under review by prosecutors, who are working under the supervision of the state Attorney General’s office.

The boy’s father, Graciano Amezola, 43, expressed frustration that Anderson had not been charged with a crime. If he had been the one to injure a child, Amezola said, he would have been arrested and had his kids taken away.

“I would like to see someone be held accountable for it,” Amezola said.

Sheriff’s officials said they could not comment on the situation as it involved a personnel matter.

According to the BPD reports, Anderson told a detective in his initial interview that the firework fell on its side after he lit it, and sparks flew into the neighbor’s driveway. He said the firework was not illegal and was a “fountain-style” firework that friends had brought to his house.

A Bakersfield Fire Department arson investigator, however, determined the firework was illegal in part because of the distance it traveled — roughly 25 feet — from where it was lit in the middle of the street to the neighbor’s driveway. Investigators did not find the firework, and there was no surveillance footage of it going off, reports said.

“I asked Anderson where the firework was, and he stated the residents of the neighborhood had already disposed of them,” the arson investigator wrote in his report. “I was unable to locate the firework and Anderson was not able to identify which kind of firework he lit.”

Questioned again a few days after the incident, Anderson told a detective he lit numerous fireworks that night, some legal, others illegal. He said he talked to his neighbors beforehand and they didn’t have a problem with the fireworks he planned to light.

Anderson described the firework that injured the child as round and about 12 inches long. When ignited, it “began to go off in two different directions,” he said in the reports.

The lieutenant said he tried to check on the injured child, but the boy’s father threatened him, the reports say.

Amezola said he ordered the lieutenant off the property. He said Anderson appeared more concerned about getting in trouble than anything else.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran with first aid training, Amezola said he treated his son’s injuries himself. He said the boy was in hysterics and he didn’t want to upset him further with a hospital visit.