BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to keep a look out for an at-risk, missing juvenile in Wasco.

Fabiola Cruz, 14, has been missing since Dec. 28, according to KCSO. Officials say Cruz was last seen in the Wasco area on Thursday.

Cruz was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan-colored pants and black slippers.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cruz, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-391-7500, case number 2023-00146569.