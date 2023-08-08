BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League is seeking sponsors and golfers for their 16th annual SAL Golf Tournament.

KCSO said the event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Kern River Golf Course on Rudal Road in Bakersfield. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m.

The cost is $600 per four player team. The cost includes all course fees, food and drinks, according to KCSO.

KCSO said all proceeds from sponsorships, purchases and donations will be used for advancing the SAL program through new equipment, field trips, activities, future fundraisers and advertising.

According to KCSO, this year’s event will include:

18 holes of play

Trophies and prizes for hole-in-one

Closest to the pin

Men’s and women’s longest drive

50/50 raffle

Lunch and unlimited drinks

For registration or sponsorship questions, contact Deputy Ben Boyles at 661-484-9535 or boylesb@kernsheriff.org.