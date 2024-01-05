BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood called California’s law banning carrying guns in public spaces an “all-out attack on firearms and people who legally possess them” in a public statement Friday.

SB 2, which became law in California on Jan. 1. The law bans licensed concealed gun holders (CCW) from carrying their firearms in bars, places of worship, parks and public spaces.

Youngblood said he does not want to “criminalize” concealed weapon license holders. “My question to the Governor and the Attorney General is how many CCW holders used their ability to conceal a firearm to commit illegal shootings?” he said in the statement.

“We will not be standing at the church entrance to make sure CCW holders are unarmed.”

Read Youngblood’s full statement below:

In my opinion, this law is an all-out attack on firearms and people who legally possess them. CCW’s are designed to allow citizens to be prepared to defend themselves and their families in life threatening situations. In my opinion, this is a law trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. My question to the Governor and the Attorney General is how many CCW holders have used their ability to conceal a firearm to commit illegal shootings? I have no desire to criminalize CCW holders. We will not be standing at the church entrance to make sure CCW holders are unarmed. With that said, I cannot speak for other law enforcement agencies throughout the State of California. I want Kern County Citizens who possess CCW’s, to read the law and be aware. I also encourage you to write to the Department of Justice to share your view. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood

On Dec. 26, 2023, a federal judge blocked the new California gun control law from taking effect on Jan. 1. A couple days later, a federal appeals court overturned that decision while the issue was being litigated.

Earlier this week, Sutter County law enforcement posted to social media they “have no interest in criminalizing constitutionally protected behavior.” They would look at each circumstance on a case-by-case basis.