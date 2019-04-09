Kern County sheriff's team places second at K-9 trials

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Kern County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his handler placed second out of 51 teams from law enforcement agencies throughout California and Mexico over the weekend.

Deputy Andrew Bassett and K-9 Hero participated in a two-day K-9 competition in Murietta that focused on obedience, agility, area search, building search, water deployment and a patrol exercise, according to sheriff's officials. They placed second overall and also received accolades during a separate scenario, officials said.