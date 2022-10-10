BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Shelters are full right now, a sharp contrast to the height of the pandemic when adoption rates were much higher.

“Right after kind of the community went back to work, back to some sort of semblance of normalcy after the pandemic, we started to see more animals coming into our facilities,” said Director of Kern County Animal Services Nick Cullen.

The numbers are similar to what the shelter saw in 2019 before the pandemic.

However, the difference is the increase in adolescent and small puppies, especially pregnant dogs.

“Folks can’t get their animals fixed, those animals produce offspring, and those offspring end up here,” said Cullen.

During the pandemic, veterinarians stopped or slowed down services, including spay-neuter surgeries, after the initial pandemic lockdowns, leaving overcrowded shelters with fewer choices.

“Not every animal makes it out alive, we save about 75% of them, but that means 25% of them doesn’t make it out alive,” said Cullen.

October is National Adopt-A-Dog month, and shelters offer discounted or no fees to help dogs find homes. First, however, Cullen shares those considering adopting to make sure you can commit.

“If you’re going to adopt an animal, whether it’s from us or somebody else, please make sure you have the resources to care for that animal…care means veterinary care,” said Cullen.

For more information on adopting a pet at a shelter, visit Kern County Animal Services and the Bakersfield SPCA.