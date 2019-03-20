Kern County settles $2M lawsuit with family of man found dead at Lerdo Jail

Kern County will pay millions to the family of a man who died of suicide at Lerdo Jail nearly three years ago.

Sergio Derkevorkian was arrested in 2016 after crashing his car in Mojave.

According to the lawsuit, Derkevorkian called 911 and told CHP officers he was a danger to himself.

He was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges.

The lawsuit accuses the sheriff’s office and other agencies of putting blatantly wrong medical data in his booking information and failing to give him mental health care.

Derkevorkian was found in his cell just days later.

The county settled the lawsuit in January for $2 million.

The county says it admits no fault in Derkevorkian’s death.