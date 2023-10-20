BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County saw a drop in the unemployment rate from August 2023 to September 2023 but it is higher than the state average.

The unemployment rate in Kern County was 7.5% in September, which is down from the 8% that was reported in August.

According to officials, Kern County’s unemployment average is higher than the statewide unemployment rate which was 4.9%.

The unemployment rate in Kern County in September 2022 was 5.8%. The high mark for unemployment in 2023 was 9.6% in March, according to labor officials.