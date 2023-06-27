BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials are seeing the highest number of HIV positive cases, according to a recent report.

Kern County counted 189 HIV positive results in their latest report for 2021. According to Public Health, that number is the highest one they have on record.

On National HIV Testing Day, Clinica Sierra Vista said knowing your status is the first and most important step.

“HIV Positive does not discriminate against anybody,” Eloina Mack, Lead Case Manager at Clinica Sierra Vista, told 17 News. “We see people from farm workers, to homeless people, to people that consider themselves living a good healthy life.”

HIV Program Coordinator for Kern County Public Health Patrick Salazar says a big stigma still surrounds HIV, which stops people from getting tested. Some even get their diagnosis in the ER when they were visiting for other reasons.

“Anybody who is engaging in any kind of sexual activity or needle use, anybody is susceptible,” Salazar said.

However, thanks to technology and treatment, an HIV diagnosis is not as terrible as it used to be.

“New medications now are to where someone can just have to take a pill every day,” Salazar said. “And now there’s even an injection, where someone can get an injection every other month.”

Salazar said symptoms typically mimic flu-like symptoms, including fever, body aches or chills. He recommends everyone from the ages of 12 to 64 get tested at least once a year.

If you were not able to attend the free clinic but want to get tested, you can visit Clinica Sierra Vista or the Kern County Public Health Services Department for more information.