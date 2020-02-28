Kern County sees first child flu death of the season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We are still in the thick of the flu season. In the last week, four new flu deaths were recorded in Kern County. One of those four, a child.

Eight-year-old Aasiyah Jackson succumbed to the virus last Wednesday.

“She’s outgoing, she’s courageous, she’s smart, she’s creative,” said her mother Tresheena Redd. “She was never afraid to pick up anything.”

Her parents are still in disbelief.

“I didn’t think it was going to be something that severe,” said Redd. “I thought it was just regular cough and cold symptoms.”

Aasiyah, a second-grader at Norris Elementary School in Northwest Bakersfield, began feeling sick at school on February 14.

“She had a really bad headache, the next thing was a fever and then there was coughing and then diarrhea and vomiting,” said Redd.

Her mom says she treated her at home for four days before taking her to Adventist Health Hospital on February 18.

“He came back and told me you’re daughter just tested positive for Influenza B.

Michelle Corson can’t speak about this case specifically but did comment about Influenza B.

“Influenza B, in particular, has been very dominant this year,” said Michelle Corson, Kern County Public Health public information officer. “And, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has been especially harsh on younger children.”

Aasiyah’s mother says her daughter didn’t get her medication until the next afternoon because of insurance issues and even with the medicine her condition didn’t improve instead it got worse that night.

“He [my husband] woke me up from my sleep and said Assahya needs you,” said Redd. “I got up and went to her and I just saw my baby laying on the ground. She was still conscious. I said ‘baby, you can’t be on the ground.”

Redd called an ambulance. Aasiyha died at Memorial Hospital within an hour of arrival.

“If your baby has a fever for the first day, don’t let it pass you by,” said Redd. “Take your baby to the doctor. You just never know what it may be.”

According to the CDCl, 105 kids have died since the beginning of the flu season, 13 just this week.

“It’s tragically a reminder and hopefully if you’re hearing this message and haven’t gotten your flu shot you go and get it, it’s not too late,” said Corson.

The Jackson family has set up a gofundme account to help with expenses.