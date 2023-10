BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Council of Governments is looking for feedback on electric vehicle chargers.

The council posted an interactive map online where residents can provide input on where they think charging stations should be built.

The Council of Governments will include the information in their 2024 Charging Station Blueprint, which lays out a five-year plan for the deployment of EV charging stations in Kern County.

To visit the interactive map, click here.