BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers are joining the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles.

KCSO said volunteers with the search and rescue unit have joined 200 others in the search for Kyle Doan, 5.

Doan was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel in the Paso Robles area on Monday.

The boy and his mother, Lindsy, were trapped in a vehicle that was overtaken by floodwaters on Jan. 9. Doan’s mother was rescued but the boy was swept away.