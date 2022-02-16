Kern County search and rescue teams look for missing hiker in Mt. Pinos area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern and Ventura county search and rescue teams are looking for a hiker from Southern California reported missing in the Mount Pinos area.

Family of Gab Song, 73, say he went hiking in the Mount Pinos area on Tuesday and never returned home. Search and rescue teams were searching the area he was last known to be at since Wednesday morning.

Song is described as an experienced hiker, but he went alone and wasn’t prepared for weather in the area on Tuesday, his family said. Kern County sheriff’s officials say search teams saw 6 to 8 inches of snow on the ground in the area during their search.

Song’s family says he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, but didn’t bring needed medication with him on the hike.

The search for Song is ongoing.

If you’ve seen Song, you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.