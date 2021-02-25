Kern County search and rescue crews bring injured hiker to safety near Delonegha Hot Springs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County search and rescue teams were called to help an injured hiker Wednesday afternoon near Delonegha Hot Springs, officials said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and search and rescue teams were called for a report of a woman who fell down a cliff at around 3:40 p.m. The woman didn’t appear to be seriously hurt, but rescuers needed the help of a Kern County Fire Department helicopter to move her out to safety.

Search teams were able to get to her, harness her and hoist her into the helicopter. The hiker was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to KCFD.