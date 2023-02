BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Science Fair is in need of volunteer judges for the science event this year.

The judging event is scheduled to take place on March 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Any skill level is welcome to judge in the event.

If you are interested you may create an account and register to be a judge by clicking here. The deadline is Feb. 24, according to organizers.