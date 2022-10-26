BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic had many effects on students physically, mentally, and socially, but now Kern County schools are learning students have also been affected academically.

“As we navigate through learning loss in a post-pandemic world, we know that education is more important than ever for our students,” said PBVUSD Director of Communications & Family Engagement Kelsey Brackett.

In Kern County, only 37.9% of students met or exceeded English Language Arts/Literacy standards, a drop from 43.5% in 2019. In addition, only 21.3% met or exceeded standards in math, a decrease from 28.8% in 2019.

In response to these numbers, Kern County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Barlow wrote in a statement that “the pandemic has been extremely challenging on so many levels, and it was anticipated there would be a direct correlation to academic progress.”

Administrator of Continuous Improvement Support Heather Richter for the county office says the decline represents a combination of student needs.

“It’s really important that we recognize the impact that it had in totality on our education system so being able to look at this and say, we have to go back to the drawing board and figure out where we are now and make sure we not only address the academic needs are students have, but also the social-emotional needs are addressed as well,” said Richter.

To help, Richter suggests that parents work together with schools and start with the basics.

“Spending time with our kids is always a great value, reading with our kids, getting back to the basics, spending time with them, asking what they’re doing in their classroom to be able to support the academic instruction that is happening during the day and in your home as well.”

California standardized testing is done annually and will be repeated between March and May next year. This year’s Kern County data can be found at the CAASP site and is searchable by year, grade level, and student group.