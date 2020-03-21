Kern County schools feeding thousands of kids daily

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County schools are making sure students are fed during this time of crisis.

Since all public schools shut their doors on Wednesday, school administrators have been working hard on keeping students fed.

According to the U.S. census, nearly one-third of kids in Kern live in poverty, many rely on school meals.

“I wake up every day thankful that I can come down here and actually get a meal and not have to worry about where our next meal is coming from,” said Amber Brooks, parent.

On Thursday the Bakersfield City School District reported serving breakfast and lunch to over 15,000 students. The Kern High School District served over 14,000 Countywide and over 55,000 students were served.

“It helps us,” said Eddie Appodaca, parent. “When we try to get to the store, it’s kind of hard. It helps us out more with the kids, it keeps them occupied, not stuck in the house all day.”

Unfortunately, rumors of parents abusing the service emerged online.

The Rosedale-Union School District posted a tweet saying in part “we ask that you only visit one school site per day in an effort to ensure there is enough for everyone.”

“That honestly, I think it’s selfish,” said Appodaca. “If you can go to one school to get meals for your kids, that’s fine, but if you go to other schools that’s selfish.”

We reached out to the Rosedale-Union School District but did not hear back. We did talk to the Bakersfield City School District about the issue in their schools.

“We understand that maybe it is something that is happening, but at this time the Bakersfield City School District is committed to helping every child that needs nutrition,” said Tabatha Mills, Bakersfield City School District.



As of now, districts will serve all kids 2-18 who visit their distribution sites Monday through Friday.

However, there are no plans for meals to be offered during spring break, April 6 through the 13th.

And some school districts including KHSD have cut hours of distribution by 30 min to 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and stopped distributing meals at every school.