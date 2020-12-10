Kern County schools face severe substitute teacher shortages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From filling temporary assignments to extended absences, substitute teachers have long been an essential part of the education system. However, in a time when teachers can get sick and miss two weeks without notice, schools are struggling to find qualified substitutes to cover their absences.

Director of Human Resources at the Bakersfield City School District, Matt Diggle, says they “have moments where there are simply not able to find a sub to fill a position.”

He says BCSD already faced sub shortages even before the pandemic.

“The problem has been exacerbated this year,” said Diggle. “Every district is in the same position.”

In some cases, situations have become so desperate that other instructors and office staff need to fill in. That forces teachers to give up precious planning periods and places more strain on children already struggling with distance learning.

“There’s always a person to serve the kids,” said Diggle. “However, when on-site individuals are taken away from their roles, there’s an impact on the school and the quality of the overall system.”

In response to the shortage, Fairfax School District employs a unique strategy: hiring full-time roaming substitutes.

Superintendent Michael Coleman says their district “intentionally hired several teachers that had no class.”

He says the added staff members have been crucial to keeping continuity in the classroom.

“There has not been a day when one of our extra teachers hasn’t been used,” said Coleman.

Still, larger districts like BCSD need help, and they are putting out a call for qualified candidates to join their pool of substitutes.

“We’ve had constant recruiting efforts to recruit qualified individuals talented individuals to bring into our classrooms,” said Diggle.

You can find more information on how to apply to become a substitute here.