BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow, ice and windy road conditions are causing school districts to close and delay the start of schools Wednesday morning.

The following school districts have delays:

–Tehachapi Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice

–Kern Valley High School District – Two hour delay. There will be no bus service to the Havilah area today

–El Tejon Unified School District – Two hour delay due to snow and/or ice

–South Fork Union School District – Two hour delay due to snow and/or ice

–Kernville Union School District – Two hour delay due to snow and/ or ice

