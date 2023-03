BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With another storm system arriving and flood warnings issued around Kern County, local school districts may close schools Friday.

Kernville Unified School District announced it is closing its schools Friday because of expected hazardous road conditions due to the weather, according to a post on the district’s Facebook.

For a full list of delays or closures, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.