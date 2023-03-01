BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With back-to-back storms last week and a third storm system rolling in, local school districts may close schools or delay classes Wednesday.

-El Tejon Unified School District announced a two hour delay due to snow and ice.

-Peak to Peak Mountain Charter announced a closure due to snow and/or ice.

-Tehachapi Unified School District announced all TUSD schools will be closed Wednesday, due to snow and ice.

-Mojave Unified School District announced a closure due to snow and/or ice.

-Kern Valley High School announced a two hour delay. No bus service to Havilah.

-Kernville Union School District announced a two hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

-Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi announced a closure due to snow and/or ice.

-South Fork Union School District announced a two hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.