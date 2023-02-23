BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the ongoing winter storm throughout Kern County, snow, ice and windy conditions may cause schools around the county to close or delay classes on Friday.

El Tejon Unified School District announced a closure for its schools on Friday due to snow and ice, according to the district’s website.

Tehachapi Unified School District announced a closure for its schools Friday due to the storm and icy conditions, according to the district’s Facebook.

