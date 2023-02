BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the ongoing winter storm throughout Kern County, snow, ice and windy conditions may cause schools around the county to close or delay classes on Thursday.

The Tehachapi Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed Thursday due to snow and ice on roads and the low temperatures.

For a full list of delays or closures, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.