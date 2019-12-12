Kern County saw fewer child deaths last year, report shows, but challenges remain

Kern County saw fewer child deaths last year compared to 2017, according to the new 2018 Child Death Review.

The report shows that 46 children died in the county last year, a reduction from 50 in 2017. Nineteen of the deaths were ruled accidental — most of them were from blunt force trauma — while eight have been determined to be homicides.

There were also four suicides, four natural deaths, nine undetermined deaths as well as two whose manners of death are still pending. The undetermined deaths have been mostly attributed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

January and March had the highest child deaths with seven each, according to the report.

More than half of the deaths were of children four years of age or younger. The second-largest population was 17-year-olds, of which there were 11 deaths.

The team also conducted a separate fetus/neonatal death review, of which there were 24 last year, a reduction from 30 in 2017. The majority of the deaths were due to substance abuse.

The Child Death Review Team, made up of individuals from several agencies across the county, made several recommendations in their report. The first directed the county to increase awareness and education about the relationship between unsafe sleeping environments and SIDS deaths.

The team also talked the county with reducing the child suicide rate by 20 percent through community awareness, developing strategies to identify signs of self-harm and developing resources for those at risk of suicide.

Other recommendations were to increase awareness of water safety and drowning dangers as well as awareness of the signs of child abuse and/or neglect.