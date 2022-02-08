Kern County safe surrender week, a law to protect newborns from abandonment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Becoming a parent is a gift but it’s a gift that comes with many responsibilities and challenges.

For some it can be too much, but new parents in Kern County have options.

Parents legally can surrender a child shortly after birth and have an option to reclaim them.



It’s safe surrender week in Kern County and if you or anyone you know is having a hard time after having a child please know that there is help for you. You can legally surrender your child at any fire station or emergency room if it’s within three days of the birth throughout the county.

The safe surrender program is intended to stop child abandonment while keeping parent confidentiality.

“The purpose is to save babies from being abandoned or any other places they may be abandoned,” Jana Slagle with the Kern County Department of Human Services said. “We’ve had since 2006, 91 babies be safely surrendered in Kern County and six be reclaimed.”

No names are required. Only a simple, and optional, questionnaire is requested. The questionnaire asks only about family medical history that could help the baby in the future. A bracelet is given to the baby and mother in case she changes her mind before the two week deadline.

This program has given dozens of other babies a family, a life and love.

“We would want anyone in a crisis situation to know that there is no shame that if you recognize you’re in a crisis that this is just an option for you, but this is one that will allow you to surrender your baby and the baby is going to go into a home and be taken care of and loved,” Slagle said.

If any parents are interested in the program you can surrender your child at any fire station or emergency room 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For a complete list of safe locations and more information about the program you can follow this link here to the program website.