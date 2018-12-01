Kern County's Life expectancy four years below state's average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Life expectancy in the U.S.. is going down.

According to newly released data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, the average American could expect to live 78.6 years slightly, but significantly down from 78.7 estimated in 2016.



Here in California we have it better than some other states across the nation. Our life expectancy is at 80.9. Californians can expect to live an average of two more years, but for us in Kern County that isn't the case.

A baby born in California can expect to live 80.9 years, but if that baby is born in Kern County he'll have to think about shaving four years from his life expectancy. Kern County's average is 76.9 years, lower than the state's and lower than even the national average.

According to the CDC, it's the increasing number of deaths due to drug overdoses and suicide that explain the slight drop in the nation's life expectancy.

“There has been an increase in overdose death here in Kern County, like in the whole country," said D. Yan Trobisch, medical director at Synergy Recovery Services.

Suicide also on the rise in the golden empire.

“People are hurting, people who die from suicide can be me or you," said Ellen Eggert, Crisis Hotline supervisor.

Experts say, suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S..,

an epidemic targeting our youth.

"Ten to 14 year females, that rate has risen 50 percent, that's not acceptable," said Eggert.



Find your state’s life expectancy in 2016 below:



Alabama: 75.4

Alaska: 78.1

Arizona: 79.5

Arkansas: 75.8

California: 80.9

Colorado: 80.2

Connecticut: 80.8

Delaware: 78.6

Florida: 79.6

Georgia: 77.4

Hawaii: 81.3

Idaho: 79.1

Illinois: 79.1

Indiana: 77.2

Iowa:79.5

Kansas: 78.5

Kentucky: 75.8

Louisiana: 75.6

Maine: 79.0

Maryland: 79.2

Massachusetts: 80.4

Michigan: 78.0

Minnesota: 80.8

Mississippi: 74.7

Missouri: 77.4

Montana: 78.9

Nebraska: 79.4

Nevada: 78.1

New Hampshire: 79.9

New Jersey: 80.2

New Mexico: 77.2

New York: 80.5

North Carolina: 77.9

North Dakota: 79.8

Ohio: 77.5

Oklahoma: 75.5

Oregon: 79.5

Pennsylvania: 78.5

Rhode Island: 79.6

South Carolina: 76.8

South Dakota: 79.1

Tennessee: 76.1

Texas: 78.5

Utah: 79.6

Vermont: 79.9

Virginia: 79.2

Washington: 80.2

West Virginia: 75.3

Wisconsin: 79.5

Wyoming: 78.4

Washington, DC: 78.0

Source: U.S. Burden of Disease Collaborates

