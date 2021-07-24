Kern County residents excited for the return of weekend activities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last month Governor Newsom reopened the state of California and that meant a return to a sense of normalcy here in Kern County. With restrictions lifted on everything from movie theaters to concerts, many Kern county residents are excited about the return of weekend outings.

This time last year, weekends looked different for Bakersfield residents…with business closures, and capacity guidelines curbing nearly all activities.

After a year of not being able to visit a movie theater, patron Briana Sanchez, said “it feels amazing and exciting to be back and watch new movies.”

With restrictions lifted in town, it’s been a welcomed change to get back out and enjoy some of the wonderful things this city has to offer. One of them being Southwest Bakersfield’s “Concerts at the Fountain.”

Frequent concert goer, Rita Agcaoili said “we’ve been on lockdown for a whole year, and this came back, and I was so happy, I told my sister, we gotta go out there and support them.”

Little things, like going to see a live show are making exciting returns. For east Bakersfield high school, the ability to perform their first show in over a year was a special treat.

East Bakersfield High School Theater teacher, Jenna Odlin, said “its been just such a breath of fresh air, to be able to see these guys on stage again and see the magic they produce.”

Whether it be a concert, going to see a show, or here at the movies, the city is open for you to enjoy.