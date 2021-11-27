Kern County residents come out in droves for Small Business Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday shopping season kicks off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But sandwiched in between is Small Business Saturday, a nationwide event dedicated to supporting local businesses.

Despite facing enticing deals from big-box chain stores this weekend, Bakersfield residents came out in droves Saturday morning to shop local.

Customers gathered at downtown Bakersfield’s consignment and antique store In Your Wildest Dreams for the grand opening of its new front on F Street near 28th Street.

“Our community is one and we really continue to come together,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said at the event. “It is small business Saturday, shop small but it is a big day for Bakersfield.”

Bakersfield resident Frances Rosales, who owns a small business in downtown Bakersfield herself, said it was impactful seeing the community rally behind a local business owner.

“Everybody came out, watching the parking lot so full,” she said. “I see a lot of my friends, a lot of my customers in here right now and its nice to know that we’re all behind her.”

After the pandemic plagued Kern’s mom and pop shops, Rosales said the more we invest locally, the greater return we’ll see for our community.

“If we keep shopping local, it stays in the community,” she said. “The big box store, they don’t have any problems, there is always somebody out there for them, but we have to keep it local.”