Summer in Kern County means higher energy bills. But how much is too much? You may be paying more than your fair share if you receive electricity from PG&E.

Sometimes users don’t know why they receive fees for using too much power. Air conditioners are partly to blame, as much as 40 percent of power bills go toward running air conditioners.

“Some of the ways they can do that is turn their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher health permitting,” says Katie Allen, Public Information Officer for PG&E. “Leave it at 85 or even turn it off if you’re leaving for a little bit.”

PG&E charges similar rates for homeowners in all parts of its service area. It’s a system of tiers, or steps. If you use too much electricity, you move to a higher step, meaning you pay more per kilowatt.

Experts say that’s bad news for people who live in hot weather. Kern residents are more likely to move into the higher tier and pay a higher rate than those who live in cooler areas.

“When you start trying to make everybody use the same amount of electricity with the same philosophy and some of them live on the coast and some of them live in the central valley, I would say the central valley gets short shrift in terms of representation,” said Jesse Frederick, Vice President of engineering consulting firm WZI Inc.

That makes energy more expensive here. Especially since companies like PG&E are trying to make consumers use less power.

“That’s their objective and I have no problem with their intent but there’s a long distance between good intention and good rate-making,” said Frederick.