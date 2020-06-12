Kern County requests street name change to honor life long Taft resident, Bob Hampton

Local News

by: Norma Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is requesting to rename East Cedar Street to Bob Hampton Road in Taft at the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting.

Hampton, a lifelong Taft resident, died in May at the age of 82.

The change would honor Hampton for his many contributions to Kern County that include being a high school teacher, coach, trustee on the Kern High School District board, and running a successful business and personally leading and funding many community projects.

The next Board of Supervisor’s meeting will be on Tuesday, June 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News