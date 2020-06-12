Kern County requests street name change to honor life long Taft resident, Bob Hampton

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is requesting to rename East Cedar Street to Bob Hampton Road in Taft at the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting.

Hampton, a lifelong Taft resident, died in May at the age of 82.

The change would honor Hampton for his many contributions to Kern County that include being a high school teacher, coach, trustee on the Kern High School District board, and running a successful business and personally leading and funding many community projects.

The next Board of Supervisor’s meeting will be on Tuesday, June 16.