Kern County remembers George H.W. Bush

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - George H.W. Bush touched the hearts of millions nationwide, as oil once brought one of Americas' most prominent families to Bakersfield.

A packed house as family, friends and former presidents celebrated and honored the life of our nation's 41st president at the National Cathedral.

“If you were down, he would rush to lift you up and if you were soaring, he would rush to savor your success. strong and gracious, comforting and charming, loving and loyal. he was our shield in danger's hour," said Jon Meacham, presidential historian.

Resonating words across our nation for a man who touched the hearts of thousands including some Kern County.

“Incredible patriotism and just a class act,” said Cathy Abernathy, republican strategist. “And I think most of us remember him with such fond respect."

Abernathy owns the small white house in Bakersfield where the George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara and toddler George W. Bush called home back in 1949.

“Very few cities in the nation have been home to two presidents," said Abernathy.

Their stay was brief, just three months. The Abernathy's bought that home in 2000, but this wasn't their only run-in with the Bush's.

During the mid 70's, Cathy Abernathy formed part of the Republican National Party Committee. President George H.W. Bush was chairman, during one of her speeches President Bush had to run out but, not without a written formal apology.

“He said Cathy, I have to give a brief interview for the Oakland paper and the newsman is agitated and he puts a sad face, and he puts his initials and says I'll be right back," Abernathy read from the preserved apology letter.

“He was absolutely incredible, gracious, respectful," said Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield resident.

Barro also remembers the former president fondly.

“Although I was not in his inner circle, I felt very deeply, and I was heartbroken.," said Barro.

Decades ago, while George H.W Bush was president, Barro was invited to the White House for a luncheon with 10 other top Latino leaders in the U.S. media. According to Barro, he was looking for a way to help improve education for English learners.

“I feel honored to have met him and have had a brief experience with him," said Barro.

Cathy Abernathy says they plan to turn the Bush's home into a museum someday, as well as a place for English learning students to practice reading.