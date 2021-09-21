Kern County redistricting: Board of Supervisors asking residents to create a map outlining communities of interest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is redistricting and the Board of Supervisors needs input from Kern County residents – including documenting communities of interest.

Redistricting Partners created a tutorial on how to use Districtr, an online mapping tool designed to help Kern residents outline their communities of interest. After watching the tutorial, visit the county’s redistricting website to create your own map. You can also view maps created by other community members.

Watch the tutorial here:

Maps can be scanned and submitted to redistricting@kerncounty.com. Maps can also be dropped off at any Kern County Library during normal business hours or the 5th floor of the County Administrative Office, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Kern County is redistricting in accordance with the 2020 U.S. Census data. The U.S. Census Bureau will provide demographic information essential to the redistricting process by Sept. 30.

Residents are also encouraged to fill out a Community of Interest Form to be considered in the redistricting process. A Community of Interest (COI) is a group of people that share common social or

economic interests, live in a geographically definable area, and should be included within a single district for

purposes of effective and fair representation in future elections, according to the county.