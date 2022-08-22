BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County received a $2.7 million grant for improvement to the Buena Vista Recreational Improvement Project, according to the county.

Only 25 communities in California receive this grant, according to the county.

The county said the funding will come from California State Parks in accordance with Prop 68. The grant is to construct improvements, that include a splash pad, a new multiuse trail, four floating docs and a dog park.

One other improvement to be added are 50 drought-tolerant trees, according to the county.