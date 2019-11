Kern County has one new case of the West Nile virus, the first in nearly a month.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the case brings Kern County’s total for the year to 20, topping 13 cases in 2018. The state has a total of 184 human cases as of Friday.

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent if going outdoors, especially at night, as well as wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.