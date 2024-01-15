BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has ranked 7th “unhealthiest” county in the nation, according to a study by Velotric.

According to the study, Kern had the lowest search volume for “gym near me” per capita, highlighting a disparity in health and active-seeking behaviors.

The study used data from CountyHealthRankings.org along with statistics from Yelp and Google Trends, to collect and analyze data related to: Poor health, obesity, physical inactivity, smoking cigarettes, heavy alcohol use, accessibility of nutritious vs. fast food and searches for local fitness centers.

Local and economic factors can be credited to residents’ fitness interests. For example, half of Kern County residents can’t afford basic living expenses, putting gym memberships in the backburner.