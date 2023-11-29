BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Kern County Raceway has new owners and has been renamed to honor a local NASCAR legend.

Tim and Lisa Huddleston, known for their work at Los Angeles County’s Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, are the raceway’s new owners and have renamed the 120-acre motorsports facility Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, honoring the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Bakersfield native.

Organizers said Harvick will be working closely with the raceway leadership team to help build the overall health and presence of motorsports at the local to premier level.

“Bakersfield is my home, and I am committed to giving back and ensuring a bright future for motorsports in our community. Together with Tim and Lisa, we will do everything in our power to make racing in Bakersfield as strong as it has ever been.” Kevin Harvick

Harvick began his journey on Kern’s local tracks, most notably Mesa Marin Raceway, before becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion.