Kern County Public Works will have numerous sites to recycle Christmas trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works has released a list of locations where residents will be able to drop off Christmas trees for recycling.

The program runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10 and is being held to prevent trees from being illegally dumped or improperly recycled.

Following are times and locations:

DiGiorgio Park — parking lot at the corner of Meyer Street and Haven Drive in Arvin, daylight hours.

Bena Landfill — 2951 Neumarkel Road, 17 miles east of Bakersfield, off Highway 58 at Tower Line Road, daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Green Waste Recycling and Composting Facility — 2601 S Mt. Vernon Avenue, 2 miles south of Highway 58, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. except New Year’s Day.

Bakersfield College — south parking lot at corner of Haley Street and University Avenue, daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kern County Fairgrounds — parking lot at corner of Belle Terrace and South P Street, daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boron Landfill — 11400 Boron Ave., a half-mile south of Boron (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shafter-Wasco Landfill — 17621 Scofield Ave., 8 miles west of Shafter, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Taft Landfill — 13351 Elk Hills Road, 4 miles north of Taft and 1 mile north of Highway 119, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Mojave-Rosamond Landfill — 400 Silver Queen Road, 5 miles south of Mojave, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

City of Delano Corporate Yard — 725 S Lexington Street, daylight hours.

McFarland-Delano Transfer Station — 11249 Stradley Ave., 1 mile south of Delano, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

Lebec Transfer Station — 300 Landfill Road, take I-5 to Lebec exit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

Kern Valley Transfer Station — 6092 Wulstein Ave., 4 miles south of Kernville off Sierra Highway, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, closed Wednesday.

Ridgecrest Landfill — 3301 W Bowman Road, 5 miles south of Mojave, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Waste Management, Inc. — 237 County Line Road, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Waste Management, Inc. — 1731 Sierra Highway, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City of Shafter Corporate Yard — 1251 East Ash Ave., daylight hours.

Westside Waste Management — 274 E Cedar Street, daylight hours.

Alley Collection — City of Taft residents, daylight hours.

Tehachapi Landfill — 12001 E Tehachapi Blvd., 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Waste Management, Inc. — 416 N Dennison Road, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Bear Valley Springs Solid Waste Transfer Station — 28999 S Lower Valley Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.



Wasco Green Waste Facility — 5201 7th St., 2 miles west of Wasco, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Vacant lot in Wasco — Corner of Annin Avenue and Gromer Avenue, daylight hours.