BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is set to host a bulky waste collection event in Shafter on Nov. 4, according to officials.

Officials say the event is aimed at giving residents the opportunity to drive in and drop off unwanted residential bulky waste for free.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the County Administrative Building at 329 Central Valley Highway.

According to county officials, residents can drop off refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, BBQ grills and other large household items.

Hazardous and green waste, household trash and commercial waste will not be accepted.

Residents can also drop off tires without rims, according to county officials.

Kern County officials say since January 2023, 75.62 tons of bulky waste have been collected.