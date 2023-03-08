BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new storm system is set to bring more heavy rainfall throughout Kern County. Locations throughout the county have received sand for sandbags to help residents prepare for the storm, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The Kern fire department provided a list of where you can take your sandbags to get filled up:

Lamont

10300 San Diego St

Lake Isabella

Tank Park, 4901 Lake Isabella Blvd

Senior Center, 6401 Lake Isabella Blvd

Mt. Mesa, McCray Rd just south of Dogwood Avenue

Walker Basin

Walser Road at Dailey Road

Lebec

Lebec Road and Interstate 5

McFarland

Elmo Highway and Scheitlin Avenue

Tehachapi

Highline Road just east of Tucker Road

The sand is provided by the Kern County Public Works, according to KCFD. The needs of the community will be monitored and if additional sand-filling locations are needed locations may be added.

To sign up for KCFD emergency notifications click here.