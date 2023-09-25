BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is scheduled to host free residential Bulky Waste Collection Events on Oct. 7 and 14, according to officials.

County officials say the events will be hosted in Bakersfield and Buttonwillow.

On Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon, Kern County residents can drop off unwanted bulky items at the Meadows Field International Terminal at 1229 Skyway Drive, Kern Medical at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave. and at the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.

In the Buttonwillow area, residents can drop off unwanted bulky items at the Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District at 556 Milo Ave.

County officials say the items allowed to be dropped off include refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, BBQ grills, tires without rims and other large household items.

The county will not accept construction waste, demolition waste, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.