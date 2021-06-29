Kern County Public Works holding next household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is holding its next household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday.

Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, located at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Here is the schedule for additional events through July, all of which take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

July 21: Glennville Transfer Station, 9301 Highway 155

Glennville Transfer Station, 9301 Highway 155 July 24: Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Rd.

Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Rd. July 31: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

Hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals and swimming pool chemicals.

Residents are urged to follow these safety guidelines when transporting hazardous waste: