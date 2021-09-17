Kern County Public Works holding multiple household hazardous waste collection events this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is holding multiple household hazardous waste collection events in September.

Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at three locations between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals and more.

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 4: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

Sept. 18: McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, 11249 Stradley Ave.

Sept. 25: Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Rd.

Residents are urged to follow these safety guidelines when transporting hazardous waste:

Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than five gallons per single container.

Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.

Do not mix materials.

Keep materials separated and away from passengers.

Residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St., open every Wed, Thu, Fri and Sat from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., open the first Saturday of every other month (Jan, Mar, May, Jul, Sept, Nov) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Rd., open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.