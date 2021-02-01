Kern County Public Works holding bulky waste collection event in Lamont this month

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is holding a bulky waste collection event in Lamont later this month.

The event will take place on Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the David Head Center, located at 10300 San Diego St. Bulky waste includes household appliances, mattresses, furniture, electronics and other large household items. All items will be accepted at no charge.

The department said items that won’t be accepted at the event include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.

Those who choose to drop off items are urged to wear face coverings and maintain social distance.

For more information, visit kernpublicworks.com.