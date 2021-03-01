Kern County Public Works holding 3 household hazardous waste collection events this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is holding three household hazardous waste collection events this month.

Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at three locations this month. The events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals and swimming pool chemicals.

The schedule for the month is as follows:

March 6: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 20: McFarland-Delano Transfer Station, 11249 Stradley Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 27: Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Rd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents are urged to follow these safety guidelines when transporting hazardous waste: