BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the aftermath of the recent atmospheric rivers, Kern County Public Works has announced that they are focusing their efforts on maintaining roads throughout the county.

According to a press release, the efforts will include the removal of debris in and around bridges and unplugging culverts to keep the flow of water underneath roadways.

KCPW advises residents to exit the Kern River Valley either through Highway 178 East or Caliente Bodfish Road South in the event that Caltrans closes Highway 178 through the canyon.

Kern County Public Works encourages residents to call the Water Dispatch Hotline available 24 hours a day at 661-326-3715 for questions related to areas of the Kern River Valley flowing through Bakersfield.