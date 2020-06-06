Kern County Public Health warns residents of harmful algal blooms in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department is urging boaters, dog owners, and other recreational lake users to avoid active algal blooms when visiting certain parts of Lake Isabella.

According to the department, health officials recently obtained water samples from 17 locations in Lake Isabella. Five of those locations indicated the presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae at the cautionary level, one area at warning level, and five areas at the danger level.

As of today, Public Health is issuing an advisory for Lake Isabella and health advisory signs are being posted that advise people using the lake to use caution and stay away from algae and scum in the designated areas.

The departments said Cyanobacteria are capable of producing toxins, which have the potential to harm people, pets, wildlife, or livestock. Dogs and children are most likely to be affected because of their smaller body size, increased potential to ingest water, and the tendency to stay in the water for longer periods.

If you are exposed to cyanobacteria and associated toxins, it can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms, according to KCDPH.

Public health officials ask if you or your pet come intocontact with algae and are experiencing symptoms, please seek medical treatment immediately.

