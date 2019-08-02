Kern County Public Health warns of possible measles exposure

Kern County Public Health is warning of a possible measles exposure.

Here is the news release with details:

A person diagnosed with measles traveled through Kern County while infectious. On July 23, 2019 the person visited Popeye’s located at 5552 North Wheeler Ridge Road, Arvin, CA 93023. Anyone who visited Popeye’s on this date between 3:25pm and 5:00pm may have been exposed to measles. Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and will stay in the air for up to one hour afterwards.

Most people who were born or attended elementary school in the U.S. after 1970 have been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) or the measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella vaccine (MMRV). Two doses of measles-containing vaccine prevents the measles disease in more than 99% of cases. Most people who were born prior to 1957 had measles as a child and are immune to measles disease.

Anyone who has been exposed and is not immune should watch for symptoms until August 13, 2019. If you have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider by phone. Please do not enter a healthcare facility (doctor’s office, urgent care, emergency room) without first notifying the facility that you may have been exposed to measles and now have symptoms. To avoid spread of this disease, if you have symptoms, please stay home until you have been evaluated by a medical professional and avoid going to school, work or other public places.

Measles symptoms can include high fever (101°F and above), cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts at the hairline and travels downward to the rest of the body. Measles can develop into pneumonia and cause life-threatening complications.

There have been no confirmed cases of measles in Kern County residents this year and there is no known ongoing risk to the public.

For more information call (661) 321-3000.