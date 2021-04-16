Kern County Public Health warning residents of harmful algae blooms in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department is urging people to avoid certain parts of Lake Isabella due to algae blooms.

The department said it recently obtained water samples from nine locations in Lake Isabella and that four of those locations — Camp Nine South, French Gulch Campground E, Old Isabella Road and Paradise Cove — indicated the presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae.

Paradise Cove is the only location that is at the warning level, according to KCPH. The other three locations are at the cautionary level, the lowest of the three advisory levels. A sign has been posted at Paradise Cove advising people to avoid swimming in the area.

The department said caution health advisory signs have been posted at the other three locations advising visitors to use caution and stay away from algae and scum in these areas.

Exposure to the algae can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms, according to Kern County Public Health. Dogs and children are most likely to be affected because of their smaller body size, increased potential to ingest water and tendency to stay in the water for longer periods of time.

Anyone who comes into contact with algae and are experiencing symptoms should seek medical treatment immediately, the department said.