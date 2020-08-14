Coronavirus
Kern County Public Health reports 17 more deaths from the coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department reported 389 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths Friday morning.

Those numbers  bring the county’s total to 25,898 cases (including 10 non-resident cases) and 204 deaths. The department is reporting that 8,105 people have recovered from the virus, 124,613 tests have come back negative and 680 tests are pending.

Residents can contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

